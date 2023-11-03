A WOMAN'S body was found on Penarth beach.
South Wales Police were called to the scene on Wednesday, November 1, afternoon along with two rapid response vehicles and two emergency ambulances to the scene.
They confirmed the body of a woman had been found. Her identity is currently unknown, and enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “A body of a woman was found on Penarth Beach at around 4.20 pm on Wednesday, November 1.
“The woman's identity is not known at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.”
The Welsh Ambulance Service were also called out to the scene.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on Wednesday, November 1, at approximately 4.39pm, to reports of an incident on Penarth beach.
“We sent two rapid response vehicles and two emergency ambulances to the scene.”
