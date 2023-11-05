Owned by husband and wife Kelly and Steve Jolliffe, The Greyhound Inn has decked out the outside area with alpine furs and log fires - and it's also heated and covered.

Ms Jolliffe, who brought The Greyhound Inn six years and grew up in Germany, says she aims to give people "an escape from their normal life" to a "cottage environment that is warm and festive".

Staff at the enchanting pub are also embracing the rustic alpine lodge style and are dressed up in Bavarian outfits creating the perfect Christmas atmosphere.

Outside the enchanting Greyhound Inn (Image: Kelly Jolliffe)

Ms Jolliffe said: “We are a traditional coaching inn with low beams and quirky rooms, so the Alpine furs and log fires make it really cosy and cwtchy.

“Just what people need when the nights are drawing in and getting cold.

“Winter wonderland is all about when you turn up here and you go 'wow'. It is about a Snow White cottage environment, somewhere where you feel welcomed, warm, cosy and festive.

“Somewhere grandparents want to bring their grandchildren, somewhere where a group of friends want to meet up for a stein or two and a sharing board with cheese fondues. Something different.

Kelly Jolliffe is getting in the festive spirit (Image: Kelly Jolliffe)

“I want The Greyhound to be an escape for people from normal life for a few hours. Somewhere they can have a laugh and take in the busy buzzing atmosphere. Also like a pub version of a Christmas market.

“We have had a really great response to the whole alpine theme, so we are luckily seeing the bookings coming in.

“All our staff are all dressed up in Bavarian outfits and we do have to explain to our residents who arrive to check in from all over the country that we really are not some sort of weird cult, as most of them aren’t expecting it.”

To celebrate ‘winter and not just Christmas’, the Winter Wonderland will be in place until the end of February, and guests can book a table for two up to 32. The pub also has an alpine specials page to the menu to really get you in the winter spirit.

Staff at The Greyhound Inn are dressed in Bavarian outfits (Image: Kelly Jolliffe)

The Greyhound Inn is open Christmas Day serving a five-course menu but are now fully booked.

Ms Jolliffe thanked her ‘amazing’ team and ‘loyal customers who support them in all the different things they do throughout out the year.’

She said: “We are very lucky in the current climate to be doing the trade that we are.

Cosy alpine furs and log fires (Image: Kelly Jolliffe)

"I must put that down to my team first and foremost.

"They are all amazing, every single one of them wants to be here. The Greyhound Inn launched their winter wonderland on October 19 (Image: Kelly Jolliffe)

"It is not just a job to them, it is a real part of them, so our customers get the welcome and the warm vibe from them.

"All in all, I feel extremely lucky that my husband and I bought The Greyhound six years ago.

"We kept it pretty much the same for the first two years, but grabbed the opportunity during covid to put our stamp on the place and thankfully it seems to be paying off.”