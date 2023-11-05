Is this to scan the distant horizons looking for phantom customers?

What it primarily needs is a direct link from the M4 for it to become even vaguely competitive and moderately viable.

Having said that, throw in the perpetual state of congestion on the M4 and it becomes even less inviting.

To put it in perspective Heathrow has more passenger’s in one week than Cardiff does in a year.

This abysmal failure has already cost the Welsh economy millions which it can never hope to recoup.

It is not and never will be a profitable concern.

Don’t waste any more of our money propping it up.

Roland Granville

Caerleon