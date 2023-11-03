Harris Avenue in Rumney, Cardiff, was closed both ways from Greenway Road to Trowbridge Road due to a serious crash yesterday morning, November 2. The road was closed for more than seven hours.

Two women were involved with a crash involving a car. The two victims aged 35 and 45 were taken to the University Hospital of Wales. Their injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening, according to the force.

Police have now charged Christian Matthews, 34, from Rumney with two counts of attempted murder.

He appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court this morning, November 3, and has been remanded into custody.

The two victims remain in hospital in a stable condition, according to South Wales Police.

