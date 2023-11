The lead-up to Christmas is seemingly now in full swing, despite summer feeling like yesterday.

This year, a set of five festive stamps are on sale, containing images inspired by the themes of Christmas carols and featuring a lyric from carols O Holy Night, O Little Town Of Bethlehem, Silent Night; Away In A Manger and We Three Kings.

The stamp designs were created exclusively for the Royal Mail by illustrator Tom Duxbury, who specialises in the medium of woodblock printing to depict both vintage and modern scenes.

⚡ Our Harry Potter Stamps & Collectibles are released today!⚡https://t.co/5JuoOmAcJU



Whether you're a collector or fan, these special stamps focussing on the Battle of Hogwarts are a must-have for all wizarding world fans. 🪄🧙🧹#HarryPotterStamps#HarryPotter#wizardingworld pic.twitter.com/BiINPEus12 — Royal Mail Stamps (@RoyalMailStamps) October 19, 2023

He has worked on many book covers, including Philip Pullman’s Serpentine and The Collectors.

The set of stamps is the first Christmas issue to feature the silhouette of the King.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “For many, the launch of the annual Christmas stamps is the signal to begin writing those Christmas cards.

The stamps are inspired by traditional Christmas carols O Holy Night, O Little Town of Bethlehem, Silent Night, Away in a Manger, and We Three Kings. (Image: PA)

“The charming style of these designs, which were inspired by the carols that are so familiar to us all, set the perfect tone for the festive season.”

Tom Duxbury said: “’It’s been a privilege to illustrate the first set of Christmas stamps to bear the silhouette of His Majesty King Charles III. The theme of nativity became a chance to create rich, luminous nightscapes.

“They echo my own experiences of being out in nature at night – especially the moors where I live. This time and place holds a special kind of feeling; that of stillness, softness, and magic.”

Today, it was announced a 1st class stamp was rising to £1.25.



That is an increase of 204% since George Osborne got his paws on the Royal Mail.



A rigged system. — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) October 2, 2023

The barcodes on this year’s Christmas stamps will allow customers to watch a seasonal-themed video created for Royal Mail by the award-winning Aardman studio. The video features Shaun the Sheep and his friends sending some festive cheer to the farmer’s dog.

History and recommended posting dates

The first Christmas stamps, issued in December 1966, were the result of a children’s art competition announced by the then postmaster general Tony Benn.

Royal Mail is encouraging customers to order online gifts and shopping well in advance, and to post their festive greetings early, to help its staff deliver the bumper festive mailbag.

Its latest recommended posting dates for mail to arrive in time for Christmas are December 18 for second class, 19th for first class and 22nd for special delivery guaranteed.