A MAN has appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of rape.
Lewis Davies, 20, is accused of committing the alleged offences two years ago.
The defendant, of Cae Celyn, Croespenmaen, near Blackwood did not enter a plea.
His case was adjourned and he is due to appear before the crown court on November 30.
Davies was granted unconditional bail.
