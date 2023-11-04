A TEENGER has been sent to a young offender institution after he stole an e-scooter.
Michael Horton, 19, from Newport pleaded guilty to theft.
The offence took place on November 4, 2022, prosecutor Rob Simkins said.
Horton, of Bideford Close, was locked up after Newport Magistrates' Court heard he has “a flagrant disregard for court orders”.
The offence was also “aggravated by the defendant's record of previous offending”.
Horton was sent to a young offender institution for 16 weeks.
He will have to pay his victim £428 compensation.
