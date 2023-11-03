The arrest was made after officers from the St Athan crew of the South West and Wales region of the National Police Air Service tracked the alleged thief on the stolen bike in a helicopter chase.

The team then called in officers from Caerphilly on the ground to make the arrest.

You can watch the full video of the helicopter chase here:

The St Athan crew located this stolen motorbike in Caerphilly recently and talked Officers in to effect the arrest. There was no getting from us! Very glad to get this bike back to it's owner. #oneteam #eyeinthesky ^KF pic.twitter.com/O0f8f5hziw — NPAS South West & Wales Region (@NPASSouthWest) November 3, 2023

The stolen bike has since been returned to its owners.

The video of the chase from the National Police Air Service team was released on their X (formerly Twitter) account around midday today, Friday