The two long haired pets were born in 2021.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Poptart and Waffle are a pair of young adult male guinea pigs, likely brothers, who are looking for a home together.

"They are both very timid upon first greeting. They are fine to be handled and will settle on your lap but they will need to form a bond with their handler and will need a lot of socialisation.

"They love going out into their grass run to enjoy the sunshine. They are currently in a large converted shed with plenty of tunnels, enrichment and hiding places.

"As both are long haired they will require regular grooming to make sure their coats stay smooth and shiny."

Suitable minimum indoor accommodation for two to three guinea pigs would be at least a 5ft by 2ft cage, lined with a suitable substrate or fleece and filled with tubes, hiding places and sleeping areas. Minimum space requirements for two guinea pigs is recommended at 120cm by 60cm.

The sanctuary asks for a £30 adoption fee for a pair of guinea pigs. To apply to adopt, or for more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .