Craig Thomas asked Torfaen Borough Council for permission to change the use of the building near to his residence at Heol-y-nant House in Brutes Road, off Forgeside Road in Blaenavon.

Two new windows will be inserted into the outbuilding and it will be equipped with a dinning/kitchen area, bathroom, and single bedroom. It will have cedar cladding which will ‘grey’ as it ages and “soften its appearance within the landscape”, which is within the Blaenavon Landscape of Special Historic Interest.

A report by planning officer Simon Pritchard noted there had been no comments received from neighbours and stated: “The use of the building as tourist accommodation is not considered to significantly impact the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers.”

The existing access, parking and turning areas used by Heol-y-nant House would also serve the accommodation.

Use will be restricted to holiday accommodation and cannot be used by any person for more than 31 days in a calendar year and a register of guest will have to be available for inspection by the council.