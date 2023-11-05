Adrian Waters Building Contractors will add the 13 metre high extension to its offices at its yard off Rockhill Road in Pontymoile.

Part of the site is considered to be at risk of flooding, but detailed studies submitted as part of the application to Torfaen Borough Council show that the risk and consequences can be managed and that only the access would likely be at a small risk of flooding, safe access can be maintained, and the extension will be flood free.

As an extension to an existing office building the development is also considered to be less vulnerable.

A report, by planning officer, Simon Pritchard, acknowledged the extension will be larger than the existing building but said: “It is not considered to be unacceptable from a visual perspective on the existing building or character of the area.”

The council’s ecology officer said the existing building doesn’t “quite meet criteria set out on the Bat Conservation Trusts Trigger List” for a survey but due to its location, near the Afon Llwyd and an ancient woodland, the developer should be reminded of the requirement to stop work and contact Natural Resources Wales for advice if bats are discovered.