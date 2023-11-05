Daniel Pattemore, of Fast Fit Auto Centre, had asked Torfaen Borough Council for confirmation the business that has been operating from the Court Road Industrial Estate for the past two years had the appropriate permission.

The planning department said historically the building had been used for car sales which would typically see much larger vehicles drop off and collect cars for the showroom and it had no objection to use for repairs.

Parking and access arrangements are the same and there is enough space to move vehicles without risking highway safety while environmental health had no concerns.