Wade Chard was born on October 9, 2023, at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, weighing 6lb 1oz. His parents are Lucy and Jack Chard, of Ebbw Vale, and his siblings are Miles, seven, and Armani, five.

Aryan Paul Morris was born on May 6, 2023, on the living room floor at home in Cwmbran weighing 8lb. His parents are Emily Tufft and Garyn Morris and his siblings are Taion, five, and Ceiri, three.

William Ronnie Tadman was born on October 12, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 6oz. His parents are Ryan and Rebecca Tadman, of Newport, and his siblings are Thomas (Tommy), five, and Margot, three.

Palmer Walsh was born on October 2, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. Palmer's parents are Carly Davies and Ross Walsh, of Talywain, and her siblings are Willow, 10, and Nylah, seven.

Imogen Rubie Walker-Ford was born on October 19, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 9oz. She is the first child of Taylor Walker-Ford, of Trevethin.