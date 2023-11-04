At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, November 9, councillors will be updated on how several Development of National Significance (DNS) proposals to build wind turbines in the county borough are progressing.

Proposals classified as DNS mean Blaenau Gwent Council is a consultee rather than decision-maker, with the Welsh Government deciding the application.

Inspectors will look at all the information provided in the DNS application and eventually give advice to the Welsh Government on what decision to make.

A Welsh Government minister will then announce the decision.

Planning officers are expected to tell councillors that a decision on proposals by Pennant Walters Ltd for Mynydd Cefn-y-Carn is expected to be announced on Tuesday, January 9.

Pennant Walters Ltd want to build eight wind turbines with a maximum blade height of 180 metres at Mynydd Carn y Cefn between Abertillery and Cwm.

Hearing sessions on the application were held by planning inspectors on August 30 and September 13.

The consultation process has caused some consternation in Blaenau Gwent, and earlier this year the authority lost a fee in the region of £7,750 for not submitting the Local Impact Report (LIR) on the proposal in time.

This has led the council to contact both PEDW and the Welsh Government asking for more flexibility around the tight deadlines for DNS applications – which is stretching Blaenau Gwent’s planning resources.

At Thursday’s meeting, councillors are also expected to discuss LIR which was submitted by planning officers to PEDW on the Manmoel Wind Farm application in September.

In August, Cenin Renewables lodged plans with PEDW to build five wind turbines with a maximum blade tip height of 180 metres, as well as an on-site sub-station underground cables and associated works at Manmoel Common.

The site is near Ebbw Vale with part of it over the border in Caerphilly County.

Work on this DNS application has been paused by PEDW until December 29.

In their 131 page LIR, Blaenau Gwent has raised concerns and believe the proposal would be “negative” for the area.