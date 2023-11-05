There are many factors to what makes a tattoo studio great - different people will want different styles meaning that favourite artists or studios will vary based on personal opinion.

But people getting inked want to ensure it's hygienic, well done, and that they enjoy the time with their artist.

We recently asked, via our Facebook page, for people to name their favourite tattoo artists in Gwent and the recommendations came flooding in, with more than 480 comments. Here are some of the best tattoo studios in Newport according to our readers - and how they fare in Google* reviews...

Miss Rie’s Tattoo Studio

Miss Rie’s Tattoo Studio, in Caerleon Road, earned a spot on this list – owner Marie Lowe (Miss Rie) was a finalist on E4’s Tattoo Artist of the Year and many recommended her work.

One woman wrote she is the “best around” with “outstanding work and advice” adding: “I wouldn’t let anyone else touch me or my family for tattoos.”

Another comment said: “Her talent is just phenomenal and she’s just a lovely down to earth person!”

The Google reviews also paint a positive picture, with more than 45 five-star reviews.

One reviewer wrote: “I love the design and would recommend to anyone” adding praise for their “super friendly” artist (Conal) who made them feel “very relaxed.”

Another reviewer – who was inked by Miss Rie – said their tattoo was “everything I hoped it would be” adding that this was their first tattoo and Miss Re put them “at ease”. They also praised the “awesome vibe” and hygiene procedures, adding: “I won’t be going anywhere other than this studio. Utterly fantastic!”

Liam Landy

Tattoo artist, Liam Landy, proved popular with many comments bigging him up, including one woman who described him as “amazing, and super friendly.”

And the Google reviews of Choppers House of Skin, in Corporation Road - where Liam works - back this up with 12 of the 13 rating the venue with five stars.

One review states: “Brilliant tattooist, definitely recommend, best in Newport” while another praises the “friendly” staff and “fab” work, adding “wouldn’t go anywhere else.”

Another person – who had a full sleeve inked here – said they’ve found “the best tattooist about” and that they “can’t fault the work” while another reviewer simply wrote:

“Absolutely amazing!”

Tribune Tattoo

Tribune Tattoo, on Caerleon’s High Street, also got a fair few mentions on our Facebook post. It has at least 55 five-star reviews on Google.

A recent review reads: “Dewi was brilliant all the way through, made me feel at ease as this was my first tattoo done on my thigh, absolutely loved the tattoo. Great atmosphere very professional, definitely recommend.”

Another reviewer praised Dewi for explaining everything to them (as it was their first tattoo) adding that he “made me feel comfortable” and created a “brilliant tattoo.”

Someone else wrote: “Amazing talented staff, awesome vibes as always!”

Black Crow Tattoo Studio

Black Crow Tattoo Studio, in Caerleon Road, proved popular with readers and with reviewers – it has at least 46 five-star reviews on Google.

A recent review states: “First time I have visited although I have used Liz before in Bristol. Nice chilled out place really nice artists.”

A regular client to the venue wrote: “I always have an excellent time here. Everyone is kind, fun, and chatty, and my artist Kimi is incredible. I've never felt more comfortable in a tattoo studio, and I think that makes the process so much easier.”

Plus another, who wanted to hide their stretch marks, praised the “very talented” tattoo artist Wren for a “fantastic job” and for going “out of his way to get a heater as I was feeling cold” adding that they would definitely return.

Images on Skin

Images on Skin, on Chepstow Road, is a multi-award-winning venue which was recommended by many of our readers on Facebook. It has at least 34 five-star reviews on Google.

One woman wrote: “Had my first tattoo done today by Tony. Was made to feel calm and I absolutely love my tattoo. He's so good! Highly recommend.”

Another happy client described Images on Skin as the “best place I have ever been to for tattoos” praising the “very clean” environment and “fantastic” staff.

Noccers Tattoo Studio

Noccers Tattoo Studio, in Commercial Street, was also recommended by many – it has at least 15 five-star reviews on Google.

A client, who had work done on a tattoo sleeve, described Noc/Sheppey as “the best tattoo artist around” praising the “intricacy and detail” adding that he is a “really friendly guy to chat to while getting inked”.

One person wrote: “Awesome place. Sheppey is a pure artist I would recommend him to anyone” while another reviewer praised the “friendly and welcoming” atmosphere and “amazing” work.

Inksu 4FX

Inksu 4FX, based in Chartist Tower on Upper Dock Street, opened in January 2022 with many people praising owner Kelly Inksu for her work including custom designs.

It appears there are no Google reviews for the tattoo studio (and it's yet to be included on Google Maps), but it has a five-star rating on Facebook based on 25 reviews.

A recent Facebook reviewer was “pleased with how the tattoos of my cats turned out” and “couldn’t be happier” with the final product.

Another client wrote, on Facebook, “Absolutely love this piece that Kelly Inksu did as a tribute to my dad for me! Such amazing talent and proud to be the canvas sporting this piece.”

Kev’s Lucky Seven Tattoo

Kev’s Lucky Seven Tattoo, in Market Arcade, got some mentions on our Facebook post – with 12 exclusively five-star reviews on Google.

A recent review reads: “Love my new tattoo done such a great job. Highly recommend” while another praised Kev for making them feel “relaxed” adding that they love their tattoo.

Another Google review said: “Original tattoos plenty of attention to detail and a good chinwag”.

*Reviews are accurate at the time of publication and focused on Google reviews – bar the one studio as it had no Google reviews at the time of publication. This list focuses on Newport studios and artists most frequently suggested on our Facebook post – it is not inclusive of every place and person named and should be taken as a matter of opinion. The post on Facebook reference Gwent, so there will be a follow-up feature focused on other areas.