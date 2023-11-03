Jay Jones, a 23-year-old from Croespenmaen near Crumlin, has been jailed following a string of drug and driving offences.

In a video posted to Gwent Police's YouTube channel, you can see dashcam footage of Jones failing to stop while officers are in hot pursuit.

Jones is seen driving dangerously in a black Skoda Octavia around a busy Tesco car park, careering through rows of parked cars, leading the officers on a dangerous high-speed chase.

At one point, he charges through a police car and an undercover vehicle, smashing into the undercover's car's bumper.

He is eventually stopped by officers as he attempts to leave the car park, and was arrested just a short distance from the supermarket.

He had over 1kg in cocaine, estimated to be worth £40,000 on him, as well as more than £90,000 in cash, at the time of his arrest.

He appeared at Newport Crown Court on Saturday, October 28, where he pleaded guilty to the following offences:

Two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine;

Two counts of driving a vehicle over the limit (specified controlled drug);

One count of dangerous driving;

Two counts of failing to stop when required;

One count of possession with intent to supply class A – cocaine;

One count of possession of criminal property.

The officer in the case, Police Constable Rhys Jones said: "Jay Jones has been convicted of serious offences and we welcome the sentence imposed by the court.

“Jones was the head of a sophisticated drugs operation which dealt multi-kilo amounts of Class A and B drugs.

“He made huge profits from the sale of drugs and was in possession of more than £90,000 in cash when he was caught.

“In his attempt to avoid the police, Jones drove dangerously around a busy car park putting innocent lives at risk.

“The skill and professionalism of our Roads Policing and Specialist Operations (RPSO) officers ensured that no-one was hurt as a result of his actions and successfully arrested him preventing further harm.

“Jones' main motivation was to make huge amounts of money from his drug dealing enterprise. The significant amount of cash and drugs that was recovered demonstrates the level of criminality he was operating at as a wholesale supplier of cocaine and his arrest disrupts the drug supply chain in Gwent.”