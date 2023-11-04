Millie Bushell, who raised over £1,000 for the NHS with her self-written song Christmas Time is Here in 2020, has been competing in the Talent Search Cymru competition since September, pitting herself against the best singers and musicians in Wales, adult, and child alike.

Along with three other girls, of which Millie is the youngest, she will have the chance to win the top prize at Sunday’s final show.

Millie, who only started singing lessons as a hobby during the Covid lockdown, now has major ambitions to be a famous pop star, and entered the Talent Search Cymru to see just how far she has come in the last two years.

She said: “This has been such an amazing opportunity for me and a great experience overall for the whole family. To be able to mix with so many amazing people, who are all brilliant performers, has just been great.”

Millie with her brother Mason and (right) her mum Carla (Image: Andrew Bushell)

Regardless of the outcome on Sunday, Millie has lofty plans for her future, including releasing her own music video and album.

She also hopes to follow in the footsteps of many other Talent Search Cymru finalists and enter into the Voice Kids television show.

Millie added: “I think this whole experience will open up so many more opportunities for me. I’ve never done anything like this before, and its really bought my confidence on leaps and bounds.”

Dad Andrew says he and the rest of the family are “so proud” of Millie, no matter what happens on Sunday.

“We are so proud of her. She’s worked so hard throughout the whole competition and has done amazingly,” he said.

Millie’s family have a multitude of reasons to be proud, but none so more than her grandfather, who died during the competition.

In his memory, Millie performed the Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody, as well as her most recent performance of a cover of Westlife.

Now, the family and Millie are anxiously awaiting Sunday’s final to see if she’ll win the big prize.

Good luck, Millie!