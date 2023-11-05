Monmouth MP David Davies said long ambulance waits and poor hospital handover times have sadly been a “part of daily life” facing Monmouthshire residents for several years.

He described a catalogue of “disgraceful” delays following his father-in-law's serious fall as yet another example of “systematic healthcare failings”.

An accident at the MP’s family home in Monmouth on Monday, October 30, left retired farmer Joe Harnisfoger unable to sit upright or stand. He slipped backwards down a flight of garden steps, badly hurting his back, and had to drag himself indoors by his hands before raising the alarm.

The family made numerous 999 calls, the first at 10.55am. When the assessment was completed a number of hours later, the family were told Mr Harnisfoger would need to go to hospital, with ambulance arrival times at four hours.

Paramedics eventually arrived at 4am on Tuesday, with Mr Harnisfoger having been in significant pain for over 12 hours.

He was taken to The Grange Hospital, where he was forced to wait in an ambulance queue outside for seven hours, only to be told he needed a CT scan which couldn’t be done until a bed was free, which wasn’t until 1.45pm.

“My father-in-law is an extremely tough man and the staff who did treat him were wonderful, but this was a hugely distressing incident,” said Mr Davies, who called the situation “shameful and scandalous”.

“Sadly, I am not completely surprised because this is part of daily life for my constituents."

Mr Davies - who is also secretary of state for Wales - has repeatedly called for an independent inquiry into The Grange and accused the Welsh Government of “burying its head in the sand” following a report requesting urgent improvements in the emergency department from Health Inspectorate Wales.

He added: “The sad reality is ambulances are not turning up and when they do, patients are facing unacceptably long waits to be seen. You can understand why people are deeply worried and upset.”

Despite the ordeal, he stressed the situation is “no fault of our first-class health professionals, who are working around the clock to keep us safe”.

The Welsh Government, Ambulance Service and Aneurin Bevan Health Board all apologised for Mr Harnisfoger's plight.

The Welsh Government said it is working with the health board and the ambulance service to improve handover performance and gain faster responses.

The health board that around 75 per cent of their beds are occupied, at any time, by patients awaiting some home support before they can be fully discharged. They said this is causing much of the delay with patient and ambulance flow.

A spokesperson said: “We’re working with our local authority colleagues to address these delays and help patients who no longer require hospital care to return to their own homes.”

Chief Executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, Jason Killens said: “Poor ambulance response times are a symptom of much broader and complex system-wide issues, including hospital handover delays, which are not unique to Wales.

“When crews are tied up at hospital, they’re unable to respond to other 999 calls, which is why some patients in the community wait a long time for our help."

He added: “It’s as frustrating for us as it is for patients and it’s not the emergency service we want to provide.”