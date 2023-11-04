However, some brands of cars are more likely to be targeted than others with new research showing which ones are most at risk.

Using insurance data, Tesco Bank was able to name the motors most likely to be stolen as well as the rates at which these are claimed for.

See the car brand most likely to be stolen in the UK

Ford models were found to be the most likely to be stolen in the UK (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Tesco Bank crunched the numbers and found that Ford models were the most stolen with 17% of claims coming from these cars.

Close behind were Land Rover models, accounting for 11% of claims.

Mercedes (10%), BMWs (8%) and Vauxhalls (8%) were also named among the most at-risk motoring brands.

Black cars were also found to be the most stolen colour in the UK with 26% of all claims coming from these cars.

Grey and white followed in at 19% and 17% of all claims.

Vehicles manufactured between five and eight years ago were responsible for 40% of claims with cars created in 2016 most likely to be stolen.

New analysis reveals the UK's car theft hotspots

Further analysis revealed that Birmingham was the car theft capital of the UK with 8% of claims coming from thefts that happened here.

London accounted for 7% while Sheffield made up 6% of claims.

Most thefts are reported to happen when drivers are asleep with 36% of claims indicating that the incident occurred between midnight and 7 am.

Tesco Bank claims that thieves may also target cars for expensive parts (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Warning issued as thieves target 'sought after' car parts from certain brands

Even if a car isn't stolen itself, thieves will often target a car for its parts, especially expensive and harder-to-acquire ones.

Dave Thompson, claims director at Tesco Bank, says: "While Land Rovers are sought after and can be sold on quickly, some models like Fords can be broken down pretty much overnight and sold on for parts the next morning.

"And while the precious metals in catalytic converters aren’t fetching as much as they once did, thieves are turning to other high-value parts such as the steering wheels in BMWs."