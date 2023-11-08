A gathering of 40 parents, as well as some children, assembled outside the Monmouth MP’s office in a bid to protest his alleged refusal to back a call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Led by organiser Hannah McDonald, the group called on Mr Davies to back the cry for a ceasefire that is being echoed in many countries across the world right now.

Children joined their parents in protesting for a ceasefire. Hannah, who organised the protest in just two days, decided she needed to act as a parent of two young children.

She explained: “I feel really strongly about the need for a ceasefire, as a mother of a young family. I lie awake at night and think about all the innocent children and civilians who are being killed in this war.

“I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels like this – today’s protest shows that – but I keep thinking about the horror of not being able to protect my children if we were in that situation, and how the parents of these children, and those children who have lost parents, must be feeling.”

She believes that an intervention from numerous national governments across the world is the only way to change the course of the conflict for good.

She added: “I feel that Mr Davies is acting in a really unprofessional manner by refusing to support the ceasefire. It’s the only way any of this is going to stop.

“It needs backing by our politicians, like Mr Davies. Everyone around the world seems to be calling for it, and we can’t understand why he won’t support it.

“As a parent, you acutely feel the pain these families are feeling, and feel that you have to do this, the only thing we can do right now.”

Hannah has attempted to engage with Mr Davies on numerous occasions and been rejected each time.

The protest tried to get one of the Conservative politicians to speak with them, after seeing them in office, but they were again refused.

They are issuing a call to anyone who supports the call for a ceasefire to get involved with the protests and make their feelings known to their local politicians.

The group have a plan to return to protest again later in the year, and plan to keep coming back until their voices are heard.

Mr Davies expressed his condemnation of what is going on in Gaza, describing the "unspeakable acts of barbaric violence" as being the "worst attack on the Jewish people since World War II".

He says he was not made aware of the group's intentions, but is now taking steps to organise a meeting with the group.

He praised the united front that the Conservatives and Labour are showing, highlighting the importance of two parties who constantly disagree coming together on this issue.

He said: "I stand with the leaders of most mainstream political parties that this is being caused by Hamas.

"It was obvious that once that happened, Israel would retaliate and deal with Hamas. If Israel had stayed silent and not responded, there may well have been further such attacks – not just from Hamas but from Hezbollah in Lebanon as well.

"Hamas must take responsibility for the terrorist acts that have taken place. I do appreciate that many people are calling for a ceasefire, but I respectfully say there will not be a ceasefire because Hamas remains a barrier to peace."