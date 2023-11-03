GWENT Police's Torfaen officers have announced that a dispersal order is active in Blaenavon.
The order is in place during the Bonfire Night weekend, from 7pm tonight (Friday November 3) to 7pm on Sunday November 5.
It will cover the whole area of Blaenavon, and has been put in place under section 35 of the Anti Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
It will give police officers extra powers to disperse those inside the area.
Gwent Police have said that anti-social behaviour over the bonfire weekend will not be tolerated anywhere.
