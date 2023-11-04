Between Wednesday, November 15, and Sunday, December 3, Transport for Wales will run a bus service between Ebbw Vale Town and Cardiff Central while rail engineers work “around the clock” to transform the line.

It comes as part of the investment to provide an additional hourly service between Ebbw Vale Town and Newport.

The Argus pushed for the restoration of the direct rail link between Ebbw Vale and Newport, which was closed to passengers in 1962, with the “Get Us Back On Track” campaign.

The announcement it would be reinstated came just a week after the campaign launch.

The work involves 1.2km of track upgrades at nine locations between Crosskeys and Crumlin which will, together, complete the creation of a seven-mile loop.

Elsewhere, contractors from Siemens will finish setting up and connecting a new signalling system around the Park Junction area which Network Rail say will improve the reliability of passenger and freight journeys.

Route director for Wales and Borders Nick Millington said: “Completing this final phase will transform how passengers travel on the Ebbw Vale line and encourage more people to use public transport and support our aim of decarbonisation.

“To keep everyone safe, this work can only be carried out while the line is closed and we are sorry for any inconvenience.

“I’d like to again thank passengers and our neighbours for continuing to bear with us as we complete these vital improvements.”

The project has been funded by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council via a loan from the Welsh Government, with the Department for Transport and Network Rail providing a further £17 million for signalling upgrades and track renewal.