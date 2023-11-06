The roundabout serves as the central spoke in Newport’s road system, with traffic converging from Queensway, Newport Bridge, Upper Dock Street, A4042 and B4591.

It also holds historical importance as the site of the Old Green murals and as a link between the rail station, riverfront, castle and high streets.

The “sustainable travel” proposals presented in February include a new interchange, with priority access lanes for buses, simplified pedestrian and cyclist routes and a new public transport interchange at the rail station.

A public consultation opened on February 24 and closed on April 6.

Six months on, a TfW spokesperson has told the Argus a draft report on the consultation has been completed and that project partners are “committed” to sharing the results publicly once they are able to do so.

'Sort the buses first'





Sam Cannock, 43, of Corporation Road, feels the road layout in TfW’s proposals would lead to regular “gridlock”.

“It’s bad enough as it is, but with that plan I can see it being gridlock,” he said. “I don’t see how traffic lights are going to help.”

David Brunnock, 42, of Rogerstone, says the money spent on replacing the roundabout could be spent on improving bus services and increasing police presence in and around the Old Green tunnels at night.

“If they want to sort the cars, they need to sort the buses first. As long as the buses are reliable, people won’t get rid of their cars,” he said.

“I love the idea of putting people and cyclists first and we need more greenery in town. But more traffic lights are not going to reduce traffic. The bus situation is key.”

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “The consultation undertaken to receive public feedback on improvements to Old Green Roundabout was delivered jointly with Newport City Council, under the governance arrangements of the Burns Delivery Unit.

“The Burns Delivery Unit partners are committed to publishing a report on the findings of the consultation. Transport for Wales have completed a draft consultation report, which is currently being reviewed by the partners. It will be shared with the public once it has progressed through appropriate governance processes.

“Like all transport projects in Wales, the Newport Central Improvements are being managed using the Welsh Transport Appraisal Guidance.

“The project is currently progressing between stage 2b [outline business case] and 3 [full business case]. Whilst the report on the consultation is being completed, we are undertaking some further traffic modelling and design work for the proposals.”

Newport City Council has said the “next steps” in relation to the future of the Old Green murals will be considered after the results of the consultation have been finalised.