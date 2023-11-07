Last night, Saturday, November 4, a band of local performers put on a show at the Octopus Lounge on Usk Way with all the usual spectacle of a fireworks display and just a fraction of the noise.

Circus of Positivity founding member and amateur aerialist Bethan Collins said the event was aimed at people who struggle with typical Bonfire Night celebrations due to anxiety or sensory difficulties and were looking for a more relaxed alternative.

People were free to join the fun any time between 5:30pm and 8pm, with no booking required.

A new community interest company based in Newport, Circus of Positivity offers a range of workshops for ground-based circus skills as a means to improving personal and community wellbeing.

Shelley Wint, from Newport, said the display was “brilliant” for bringing families together.

“There’s not much for families to do together in Newport, so this is much needed. They are good skills for the children to learn as well, rather than spending all their time on phones or computers.”

Emelia Parker, also from Newport, said: “My little girl has selective mutism and is very anxious. She doesn’t speak.

“She doesn’t like loud noises but she likes the lights. The sensory element is really good for her and she’s not had any meltdowns. It is ideal.”