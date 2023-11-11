On November 11 at 11am the UK will held annual remembrance commemorations up and down the country. Here we have looked back to our 2002 archive to see how various parts of Gwent marked the day.
A group of Brownies at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Memorial Gates opposite the Town Hall in Pontypool.
A youngster walks towards the memorial gates to lay a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service in Pontypool.
Standard bearers dip their flags during the Remembrance Sunday service in Pontypool.
Joseph Harris, 2, of Pantygasseg puts a poppy on the Memorial gates in Pontypool. His poppy a tribute to both his great-grandfathers who were in the Forces.
A standard bearer on Remembrance Sunday 2002.
Poppy tributes and messages.
The sunset service of remembrance in Caldicot.
