On November 11 at 11am the UK will held annual remembrance commemorations up and down the country. Here we have looked back to our 2002 archive to see how various parts of Gwent marked the day.

South Wales Argus: BH 10.11.02 REMB PPOOL Pic-Bill Hart Story-Ceri Hillier PPBH0362H02-remb ppool A group of Brownies at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Memorial Gates opposite the Town Hall in Pontypool. PPBH0362H02A group of Brownies at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Memorial Gates opposite the Town Hall in Pontypool. 

South Wales Argus: BH 10.11.02 REMB PPOOL Pic-Bill Hart Story-Ceri Hillier PPBH0368H02-remb ppool A youngster walks towards the memorial gates to lay a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service in Pontypool. PPBH0368H02A youngster walks towards the memorial gates to lay a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service in Pontypool.

South Wales Argus: BH 10.11.02 REMB PPOOL Pic-Bill Hart Story-Ceri Hillier PPBH0370H02-remb ppool Standard bearers dip their flags during the Remembrance Sunday service in Pontypool.PPBH0370H02Standard bearers dip their flags during the Remembrance Sunday service in Pontypool.

South Wales Argus: BH 10.11.02 REMB PPOOL Pic-Bill Hart Story-Ceri Hillier PPBH0372H02-remb ppool Joseph Harris, 2, of Pantygasseg puts a poppy on the Memorial gates in Pontypool. His poppy a tribute to both his great-grandfathers who were in the Forces during theJoseph Harris, 2, of Pantygasseg  puts a poppy on the Memorial gates in Pontypool. His poppy a tribute to both his great-grandfathers who were in the Forces.

South Wales Argus: REMEMBRANCEA standard bearer on Remembrance Sunday 2002.

South Wales Argus: REMEMBRANCEPoppy tributes and messages.

South Wales Argus: SUNSETThe sunset service of remembrance in Caldicot.