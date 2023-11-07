ABIGAIL THOMAS, 19, of Caerleon Road, Newport must pay £140 in a fine and compensation after she admitted assaulting emergency worker PC Sophie McCulloch on October 29.

OWAIN COUSINS, 22, of Ifton Place, Newport was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 138 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on the A467 at Forge Road on August 23.

He was fined £280 and must pay a £112 surcharge and £85 costs.

LISA LETTO, 46, of Redland Streer, Newport must pay £197 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted stealing three packets of shortbread biscuits from Greggs and possession of cannabis on October 28.

MARCELL RODRIGUEZ, 45, of Somerton Road, Newport was banned from driving six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on The Alders, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran on June 26.

He must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AIMEE MILES, 34, of John Ireland Close, Newport was fined £392 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 56mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on July 3.

She must pay a £157 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MATTHEW GRIMSTEAD, 34, of Barthropp Street, Newport was fined £600 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on July 11.

He must pay a £240 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DAVID WOODCOCK, 40, of North Road, Pontywaun, Caerphilly was fined £461 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 55mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on July 11.

He must pay a £184 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

CHRISTOPHER SMITH, 61, of Hafodarthen Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Tregwilym Road, Newport on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HELEN MATTHEWS, 30, of Dafalog Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly was fined £461 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Pleasant View, Tirphil on July 6.

She must pay a £184 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

LAUREN JADE TORJESEN, 33, of Margaret Avenue, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on April 30.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

NICOLA HARPER, 45, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport was fined £100 for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on April 30.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MIHAIELA COVACI, 35, of Marshfield Street, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.