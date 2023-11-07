Martin Reeves, 57, of St Mary Street, Risca admitted possessing 57 category C images on May 14 last year.

He was sentenced to a two-year community order at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Reeves has to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant will have to register as a sex offender for the next five years.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.

Reeves will have to pay a £95 surcharge and pay £85 costs.