A PAEDOPHILE has been sentenced after he was caught with indecent images of children.
Martin Reeves, 57, of St Mary Street, Risca admitted possessing 57 category C images on May 14 last year.
He was sentenced to a two-year community order at Newport Magistrates' Court.
Reeves has to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The defendant will have to register as a sex offender for the next five years.
He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.
Reeves will have to pay a £95 surcharge and pay £85 costs.
