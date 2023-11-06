If you own premium bonds in Wales, this could be your lucky day.
National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the November 2023 Premium Bonds winners.
This month's draw saw 160 people across Wales win a share of over £2 million with prizes ranging between £100,000 and £5,000.
Three lucky winners in Wales won £100,000 in the November Premium Bonds draw.
The three lucky winners were Bond numbers:
- 404JK950993
- 239TG112722
- 63VV669780
November’s Premium Bonds millionaires come from the West Midlands and West Sussex 🎉— nsandi (@nsandi) November 2, 2023
In total, more than 5.7 million prizes worth more than £471 million have been paid out. Congrats to all our winners!
More info below 👇https://t.co/F4x9XPaAw1
Premium Bond prizes won in Wales in November 2023
Every month two winners in the UK take home £1 million.
There are also prize values of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000 and £5000.
Welsh bond holders shared in over £2 million in the November draw.
Three bond numbers in Wales won £100,000, while another 10 won the £50,000 prize.
Here is a full rundown of the winners and what prizes they were awarded:
- £100,000 - 3 Welsh winners
- £50,000 - 10
- £25,000 - 18
- £10,000 - 38
- £5000 - 91
Millions of savers will soon benefit from rate increases across our variable accounts 🎉— nsandi (@nsandi) August 8, 2023
✅ Premium Bonds prize fund rate up to 4.65% from September, with odds of winning a prize improving
✅ Rates across other on sale variable products up from 18 Augusthttps://t.co/VLYpei2uEX
How to find out if you've won on your Premium Bonds?
To find out if you have won a prize in November on your Premium Bonds simply visit the NS&I website.
Use the NS&I prize checker, but make sure you have your holder’s number handy as you will need that to claim your winnings.
Your holder number is either a nine or 10-digit number or 8 digits followed by a letter.
Prize draws are conducted every month through the service.
