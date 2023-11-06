Colin Luce,34, received a sentence of one year, 10 months and 30 days in prison for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court on 14 July 2023.

Luce had breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on September 25 and was recalled to prison.

In an update today Gwent Police issued that the 34-year-old has now been arrested.

The force thanked the public for sharing their appeal.