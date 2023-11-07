Zac Kidley, 27, carried out the attack on the woman at her home in the Llanbradach area of Caerphilly.

Newport Crown Court heard how the defendant and the victim’s relationship had been frequently tempestuous.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, said: “They had been in a relationship for about a year.

“It was an on/off relationship at times and it had been volatile at times.”

MORE NEWS: Man, 20, appears in court charged with two counts of rape

He added: “The defendant punched her in the jaw causing her to fall on to her sofa bed and that resulted in a large bruise to her chin.

“He then grabbed her around her throat, punched her to the side of the head and started strangling her.

“The defendant was doing it so hard that she couldn't breathe but he let go.

“When the police arrived, they were able to see that she had visible injuries.”



Kidley, of Lon Yr Odyn, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offence took place on June 22.

The defendant had nine previous convictions for 13 offences but none for violence.

Ed Mitchard representing Kidley asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty plea.

He said: “The defendant had a very difficult upbringing.

“His mother died when he was six months old. She passed away unexpectedly.

“He's been raised by his grandparents ever since.

“They are very supportive of him and have continued to visit him in prison and they themselves are very much anti-crime.”

Mr Mitchard added that Kidley had suffered from “drug and alcohol misuse” and had already spent 16 weeks in custody.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told the defendant his offending was so serious that only a custodial sentence was justified and jailed him for nine months.

He was also made the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact his victim and he must pay a £187 surcharge following his release from custody.