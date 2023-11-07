TWO men have appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court accused of growing cannabis above a city centre pub.
Petrit Cania, 24, and Olsi Mema, 32, have been charged with producing a class B drug on November 2 above the Alexandra pub on Commercial Street.
No pleas were entered by the defendants.
They are due to appear before the crown court on December 1.
Cania, of Commercial Street, Newport and Mema, of no fixed abode, Newport were remanded in custody.
