A DRIVER has escaped a ban despite being caught speeding at 110mph.
Wesley Walters, 44, from Tredegar was clocked travelling 40mph over the limit in a 70mph zone on a dual carriageway on May 17.
The defendant was driving an Audi A3 car at the time of the offence on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road in Nantybwch.
He was fined £346 at Newport Magistrates' Court after he pleaded guilty to speeding.
MORE NEWS: Strip club bouncer guilty of breaking Ed Sheeran fan's jaw in brutal attack
Walters, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau was also ordered to pay a £138 surcharge and £90 costs.
His driving licence was endorsed with six points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here