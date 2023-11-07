Wesley Walters, 44, from Tredegar was clocked travelling 40mph over the limit in a 70mph zone on a dual carriageway on May 17.

The defendant was driving an Audi A3 car at the time of the offence on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road in Nantybwch.

He was fined £346 at Newport Magistrates' Court after he pleaded guilty to speeding.

Walters, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau was also ordered to pay a £138 surcharge and £90 costs.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.