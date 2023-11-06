The boy was hit by the firework in the Butetown area of Cardiff.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Police in Cardiff are investigating an incident where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a firework.

"The incident, which happened in the Butetown area was reported shortly before 9.00pm last night (November 5).

"The boy attended the University Hospital of Wales where he received treatment for injuries caused by the firework."

We've contacted the fire and ambulance service and will give you more information when we get it.