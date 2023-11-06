A BOY was sent to hospital after he was struck by a firework during bonfire night.
The boy was hit by the firework in the Butetown area of Cardiff.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Police in Cardiff are investigating an incident where a 12-year-old boy was struck by a firework.
"The incident, which happened in the Butetown area was reported shortly before 9.00pm last night (November 5).
"The boy attended the University Hospital of Wales where he received treatment for injuries caused by the firework."
We've contacted the fire and ambulance service and will give you more information when we get it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here