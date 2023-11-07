The move has prompted criticism that the Welsh Government has dropped another key transport scheme for the region, as it did with the M4 relief road plan.

The 2.4km long single track was planned near the former Llanwern Steelworks and was aimed to provide a staging area increasing capacity on the rail network during big events.

Transport for Wales (TFW) proposed a 150-metre platform and 1,000-space car park, complete with park and ride facilities for a £50 million railway station at Llanwern.

Passenger trains would have been deployed during periods of high demand, including rugby matches and concerts at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. It would have provided additional capacity, making transport run more smoothly.

However, now the Welsh Government said the stabling line ‘would not provide value for money.’

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Following a thorough review of the business case post Covid, it was concluded that an events stabling line near Llanwern steelworks would not provide value for money.

“TFW is introducing brand-new trains to their fleet to help improve resilience and meet increased demand across the network on major event days.”

Building work was expected to take place in late 2021, with hopes the scheme could come into operation by the end of 2022.

In response TFW said ‘the costs associated with the project would be significantly more than initial estimates.’

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “During the financial year 2022-23, the Welsh Government, in discussion with Transport for Wales, made the decision to not progress with the Llanwern Major Event Stabling Line project as it no longer represented value for money due to rising costs.

“The Welsh Government initially asked TfW to develop the project in 2017, aimed at providing additional capacity for stabling trains during major events, as well as exploring the potential for a new station development – these were identified as potential commercial opportunities at the time.

“However, following detailed development work, including feasibility, design and enabling works, it became clear the costs associated with the project would be significantly more than initial estimates. The business case for the scheme was challenged in light of the changes in post-covid demand and wider pressures on budgets.

“Therefore, the decision to stop some parts of the project was taken to avoid incurring further cost, resulting in the impairment of the asset under construction in our 2022/23 financial statements.

“Whilst the cost incurred won’t result in the delivery of the scheme as envisaged from a major event perspective, there will be other benefits which have been transferred as part of the wider work which was developed.”

TFW confirmed to the Argus that it was investing more than £800m in around 150 new trains. It is hoped that will ‘significantly improve capacity and reliability on event days’.

The impact of traffic around big events in Cardiff is often felt much further afield, with the M4 through Newport often congested, in turn impacting the city's roads.

Welsh Conservative shadow transport minister Natasha Asghar, who is from Newport, said: "This is typical of the Labour Government to invest large sums of money in infrastructure projects, only to back out after spending millions. Just like they did after spending £157 million on the M4 relief road.

“For Labour to essentially write off £10 million in addition to the South Wales metro bill coming in overbudget at £1billion, is completely irresponsible. It makes no sense to throw good money after bad by bailing out TfW with a blank cheque for £125 million.

“Public transport in Wales is a mess and it particularly struggles during big events such as concerts and match days. By abandoning this plan, the Welsh Government have effectively turned a blind eye to the chaos caused around Cardiff as a result of large events.

"I worry the shambolic trains here will be an embarrassment for Wales on the world stage when we host the Euros in 2028.”