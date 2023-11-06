A PAIR of riders have suffered serious injures after a two-way motorbike crash.
The crash took place yesterday afternoon on the A465 in Didley, Herefordshire causing the A465 at Llangua, Abergavenny to be closed.
Both riders suffered serious injuries and enquires into the crash are ongoing.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “We were called to a collision involving two motorbikes on the A465 in Didley, Herefordshire yesterday around 1.10pm, Sunday 5 November.
“Both riders suffered serious injuries which aren’t believed to be life-threatening. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Gwent Police officers also attended the scene to support colleagues from West Mercia Police.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here