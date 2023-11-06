The crash took place yesterday afternoon on the A465 in Didley, Herefordshire causing the A465 at Llangua, Abergavenny to be closed.

Both riders suffered serious injuries and enquires into the crash are ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “We were called to a collision involving two motorbikes on the A465 in Didley, Herefordshire yesterday around 1.10pm, Sunday 5 November.

“Both riders suffered serious injuries which aren’t believed to be life-threatening. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Gwent Police officers also attended the scene to support colleagues from West Mercia Police.