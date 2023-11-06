THOUSANDS gathered at Rodney Parade for the return of Fireworks on Parade last night, Sunday, November 5.

Newport's biggest and best fireworks display returned after a three-year absence. 

7,000 people packed the home of the Dragons and Newport County AFC for the popular event.

Can you spot yourself? check out some of the amazing pictures from last night's event. 

Sold-out crowd packs Rodney Parade for return of fireworks event. Picture: Dragons RFC

Colourful display at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey 

Thousands attend fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC

More Fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey

Stunning shot of the fireworks over Rodney Parade. Picture: Paul Joy Camera Club

Thousands turn out for fireworks display at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC

Live music from Redwood City at the Rodney Parade fireworks event. Picture: Dragons RFC

Bonfire night 2023: Fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey

James Williams performs at the Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC

Beautiful and colourful shot of Rodney Parade Fireworks. Picture: Paul Joy - Camera Club

Tinty and the Bucket Hats perform to a sold-out crowd at fireworks event at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC

Radio X presenter Polly James hosts the fireworks event at Rodney Parade. Picture: Polly James 

Fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC

Children enjoy the fairground at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC

Colourful fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey

 