THOUSANDS gathered at Rodney Parade for the return of Fireworks on Parade last night, Sunday, November 5.
Newport's biggest and best fireworks display returned after a three-year absence.
7,000 people packed the home of the Dragons and Newport County AFC for the popular event.
Can you spot yourself? check out some of the amazing pictures from last night's event.
Sold-out crowd packs Rodney Parade for return of fireworks event. Picture: Dragons RFC
Colourful display at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey
Thousands attend fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC
More Fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey
Stunning shot of the fireworks over Rodney Parade. Picture: Paul Joy Camera Club
Thousands turn out for fireworks display at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC
Live music from Redwood City at the Rodney Parade fireworks event. Picture: Dragons RFC
Bonfire night 2023: Fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey
James Williams performs at the Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC
Beautiful and colourful shot of Rodney Parade Fireworks. Picture: Paul Joy - Camera Club
Tinty and the Bucket Hats perform to a sold-out crowd at fireworks event at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC
Radio X presenter Polly James hosts the fireworks event at Rodney Parade. Picture: Polly James
Fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC
Children enjoy the fairground at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC
Colourful fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey
