Newport's biggest and best fireworks display returned after a three-year absence.

7,000 people packed the home of the Dragons and Newport County AFC for the popular event.

Can you spot yourself? check out some of the amazing pictures from last night's event.

A sell out crowd attends firework display at Rodney Parade (Image: Dragons RFC)Sold-out crowd packs Rodney Parade for return of fireworks event. Picture: Dragons RFC

Colourful Display at Rodney Parade (Image: Emily Lacey)Colourful display at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey

More fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey (Image: Emily Lacey)More Fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey

Stunning shot of the fireworks over Rodney Parade. Picture: Paul Joy Camera Club (Image: Paul Joy - Camera Club)Stunning shot of the fireworks over Rodney Parade. Picture: Paul Joy Camera Club

Live music at Rodney Parade firework event. Picture: Dragons RFC (Image: Dragons RFC)Live music from Redwood City at the Rodney Parade fireworks event. Picture: Dragons RFC

Bonfire night 2023: Fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey (Image: Emily Lacey)Bonfire night 2023: Fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey

James Williams performs at Rodney Parade fireworks. Picture: Dragons RFC (Image: Dragons RFC)James Williams performs at the Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC

Beautiful and Colourful shot of Rodney Parade fireworks. Picture: Paul Joy - Camera Club (Image: Paul Joy - Camera Club)Beautiful and colourful shot of Rodney Parade Fireworks. Picture: Paul Joy - Camera Club

Tinty and the Bucket Hats perform to sold-out crowd at firework event at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC (Image: Dragons RFC)Tinty and the Bucket Hats perform to a sold-out crowd at fireworks event at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC

Radio X presenter Polly James hosts the firework event at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC (Image: Dragons RFC)Radio X presenter Polly James hosts the fireworks event at Rodney Parade. Picture: Polly James

Children enjoy the fairground at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC (Image: Dragons RFC)Children enjoy the fairground at Rodney Parade. Picture: Dragons RFC

Colourful fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey (Image: Emily Lacey)Colourful fireworks at Rodney Parade. Picture: Emily Lacey