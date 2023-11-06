A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court charged with kidnap and the rape of a 13-year-old girl.
Rhodri Griffiths, 27, is accused of committing the alleged offences in Caerphilly county last month.
The defendant is also charged with the assault of a girl aged 13 by penetration, sexual assault of a girl aged 13 and engaging in sexual communication with a child.
Griffiths, of Highland Gardens, Neath Abbey, near Neath did not enter any pleas.
He is due to appear before the crown court on December 4.
Griffiths was remanded in custody.
