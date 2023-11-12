Organisers estimated more than 600 people took part in the torch-lit march to Westgate Square.

Festivalgoers enjoyed male voice choir and light show performances in Belle Vue Park before their own torches were lit and the trail set off, snaking through the fields, down Stow Hill and into the city centre.

South Wales Argus Camera Club members Lee Parker and John Hamblem captured the action and we share some of their pictures here.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

Lee Parker captured the parade walking through Bell Vue Park.

What an amazing sight! The parade walking down Fields Road captured by Lee Parker.

The parade ended at Westgate Square. Picture by John Hamblen.

The march making its way down Stow Hill. Picture: John Hamblen.

The flames shone bright despite the rain. Picture: Lee Parker.

All smiles as the parade followed in the footsteps of the Chartists. Picture: Lee Parker.

