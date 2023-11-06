UK Ice Cream company Pan-n-Ice has teamed up with Netflix and Stranger Things to bring the popular Scoops Ahoy from Hawkins to cities across the UK.

Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Truck Tour will be popping up at various locations across the UK from Monday (November 6) to Saturday, November 18 including in Cardiff, Bath and London.

There will be five ice cream limited edition, Stranger Things/Scoops Ahoy flavours available from the ice cream truck and in Pan-n-Ice Stores in London and Manchester (until March 2024).

When will the Scoops Ahoy UK Tour be in Cardiff?





Pan-n-Ice is set to bring the Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlour from Hawkins to Cardiff, Bristol and Bath this week.

The Scoops Ahoy tour will be in Southgate in Bath on Wednesday (November 8) before setting up shop in Brostol's Cabot Circus on Thursday (November 9).

It will make its way to St David's in Cardiff on Friday (November 10).

Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream truck UK Tour 2023 - full list of dates

Outernet, London - November 6 and 7

Southgate, Bath - November 8

Cabot Circus, Bristol - November 9

St David's, Cardiff - November 10

Liverpool One, Liverpool - November 14

Eye of York, York - November 15

Metrocentre, Newcastle - November 16

Bluewater, Kent - November 17

Westgate, Oxford - November 18

Scoops Ahoy is a nautical-themed ice cream Parlour that first appeared on season 3 of Stranger Things on Netflix.

The ice cream parlour was located in Hawkins' Starcourt Mall and employed characters Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley.

But it was destroyed at the end of season 3.

When the sci-fi series hit Netflix in July 2016, it became an unexpected cultural phenomenon.