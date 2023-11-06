Rhys Lewis was jailed for 42 months in March after he admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug for more than a year.

The 29-year-old from Caerphilly was back at Newport Crown Court to face a proceeds of crime hearing.

Lewis, of Cae Glas Newydd, Fochriw profited by £280,204.67 and has only £12,755 in available assets which can be seized.

He has three months to hand over the money or face an extra six months in prison in default.

When the defendant’s home was raided, Gwent Police officers found £11,000 in cash.

Lewis also pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property.

His offending took place between August 1, 2021 and October 20, 2022.

He will have to pay a £190 victim surcharge following his release from custody.