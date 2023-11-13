The winners of Oceanic Events’ first ever Nation’s Wedding Awards 2023 have been announced at a ceremony hosted by DJ, comedian, and presenter Tommy Sandhu at Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

The UK-wide awards included more than 25 categories celebrating businesses involved in different aspects of the wedding industry - including these ones in South Wales…

Honeymoon planner of the year

The Travel Business, on Risca Road in Newport, is a travel agency which won ‘honeymoon planner of the year’ for helping people ensure that their special days isn’t where the magic ends.

The family-owned independent business specialises in personal, bespoke and group travel helping to ensure a tailor-made experience for its clients.

It is bonded and licensed by the Travel Trust Association which gives people 100 per cent financial protection for their holiday, plus ATOL protection.

Find The Travel Business online at thetravelbusiness.co.uk

Boutique of the year

Bells & Whistles Bridal Boutique in Blackwood won ‘boutique of the year’ and is described as a “one stop wedding shop”.

The boutique offers dresses for brides, bridesmaids, and flower girls with sizes ranging from six to 36 – there are also package options for those planning their special day.

Find Bells & Whistles Bridal Boutique on Facebook at facebook.com/bells.whistles.weddingshop?locale=en_GB

Caterer of the year

Epic Caterers in Cardiff describe themselves as “wedding experts, food innovators, sustainable heroes” and they won ‘caterer of the year’.

The chef-led business has offered bespoke catering since 2015 including for weddings, public events, private events, and office events.

It boasts the strapline “perfection comes as standard” which is backed up by the numerous awards that the catering company has won over the years.

Find Epic Caterers online at epiccaterers.com

Cake designer of the year

Cake & A Cwtch, on Park Crescent in Barry, makes creations for a variety of occasions with the business winning ‘cake designer of the year’.

The business owner worked at a cake shop for almost nine years before she opened her own when her boss retired.

Along with wedding and occasion cakes Cake & A Cwtch sells cupcakes, brownies, cookies, and biscuits.

Find Cake & A Cwtch online at cakeandacwtch.co.uk