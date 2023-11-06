Gwent Police received a report of suspicious activity in Commercial Street, Newport, at around 9.55pm yesterday, Sunday November 5. Cannabis plants were found at the location.

Officers attended and arrested three Newport men – aged 25, 26 and 33 – on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of class B.

All three men remain in custody for questioning and the force’s enquiries are ongoing.

Police cordon on Friars Street, Newport (Image: Newsquest)

Only last week officers found the site of a “significant” cultivation in the disused premises above The Alexandra pub on Commercial Street on Thursday, November 2.

The force has seen a rise of disused properties across Gwent being used by criminals to cultivate cannabis. Drugs worth nearly £4m have been seized in Newport city centre raids since March 2023.

Emergency services at Friars Street, Newport (Image: Newsquest)

Police are currently at several locations across Newport and have warned the public that ‘you may see officers around the city as this work continues.’

Friars Street has been cordoned off on both side and police cars are also manning both sides

Elsewhere, there is also a large police presence at Riverside, Shaftesbury. A police van and a police car are currently at the location.

Large police presence at Riverside, Shaftesbury (Image: Newsquest)

We are awaiting confirmation from Gwent Police on if it is linked to the same incident.

Superintendent Jason White said: “Our officers responded to a call about men acting suspiciously in Commercial Street which has led to the arrest of three men on suspicious of drug production offences.

“We have then carried out a proactive search of the address and found a number of cannabis plants at the location, all of which have been seized by officers.

“Several scenes were set up in Newport to assist our enquiries so it is possible that you may see officers around the city as this work continues.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone with information, or CCTV or dashcam footage, that could assist our enquiries.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300377661, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”