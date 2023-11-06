To Ty Hapus Dementia Charity on Barry Island, their minibus was more than just a bus, it was a crucial link between its “guests” and the world outside.

Ty Hapus supports people with dementia, specialising in support for young onset dementia (dementia diagnosed before 65 years of age).

On Friday, October 3, service manager Tess Thomas arrived to work at the bungalow on Breaksea Drive to find the navy Ford Transit minibus always parked outside, gone.

She says, according to a property’s Ringbell door system nearby, the van was seen leaving the site at 7pm on Thursday, October 2, and it was last seen going up Five Mile Way towards the A48.

Ms Thomas described how the van was used to take guests on days out or out for lunch to the pub and afternoon walks.

Now, guests are stuck at Ty Hapus unable to leave as they have no mode of transport to get about.

Ms Thomas described the incident as “devastating”.

“It’s the only van we have,” said Ms Thomas. “We are a very small charity with just seven members of staff and we do not have a big pot of money.”

To compound matters, Ms Thomas, who was getting off the phone to insurers as we spoke to her, explained they cannot get a replacement vehicle while waiting for the minibus to be found, with it equipped with a state-of-the-art disability lift.

Tess Thomas, service manager, came to work and found the minibus, gone (Image: Newsquest)

The van in question was last seen heading towards the A48 on Thursday, October 2 (Image: Supplied)

The issue of getting out and about is especially poignant for this charity, which specialises in young onset dementia. Their youngest guest is just 54, with many of the guests still active.

“We cannot do anything without the van,” continued Ms Thomas. “The guests now have to stay here. Staff have to find their own means of getting here. We are having to adapt our plans.

“The bus was so important.”

The van used to be parked in front of the centre (Image: Newsquest)

The charity is supported by 'Gavin and Stacey' actor Ruth Jones (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Police say they are investigating reports of a stolen van on Breaksea Drive.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We can confirm we received a report of a stolen Ford transit minibus from Breaksea Drive in Barry.

“We are appealing for witnesses and any CCTV footage.

“If you anyone knows anything, please contact us quoting reference number 2300374621.”

Got a story in Barry? Email harry.jamshidian@newsquest.co.uk