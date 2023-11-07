In a devastating move, Blackwood’s Boys Brigade has seen a major drop in numbers in recent years, with next to no boys getting involved.

As part of a national organisation that has been going for over 100 years, current captains Colin and Linda Smith are disappointed that the local branch is being forced to close its doors.

Mrs Smith believes that the numbers have dwindled due to most young men being more engaged by social media and video games in this day and age, rather than getting out and socialising with others or learning new skills.

Boys in the brigade have had the chance to win awards for their service to the community and determination to do their bit (Image: Colin Smith)She said: “It’s a really sad situation, but we are having to move with the times. Boys today are no longer interested in clubs or societies like this. It’s all about the newest console or the latest game now.

“This kind of group activity requires a real commitment, and that’s not something I think boys today have.

“Everyone seems to jump in and out of things now, and no one really sticks at anything.”

Mr and Mrs Smith have been in charge of the group for 30 years, with Mr Smith having joined as a young boy 50 years ago.

One of the first boys that became part of the brigade all those years ago currently works in the church.

As part of the church community, the Boys Brigade teaches young men key life skills, with many who have passed through their doors going onto work in the church and emergency services.

They have also taken the boys on camps to build a sense of camaraderie that carries throughout their adult lives.

The Boys Brigade provided many young men with the opportunity to socialise with others their age in a technology free setting (Image: Colin Smith)This is something also done by the local girls’ brigade, which is allegedly also struggling to stay open in the current climate.

Mrs Smith says the group taught them a “good Christian foundation” to live their lives by and provided a real sense of community, something which was important to the boys who joined years gone by for something to do with their free time.

Despite the sadness of the upcoming closure, there is still time for one last hurrah.

They are hosting a farewell celebration on Sunday November 19 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Blackwood from 10.30am.

Former members of the brigade are invited to return to the church to share their fond memories of a happier time.

Mrs Smith said: “We’d love to hear from anyone that’s been involved with the brigade over the years. If anyone has any memorabilia they’d like to share, we’d be really grateful.

“It’s going to be a sad day for all of us, but we are really glad we get the chance to give this brigade the sendoff it truly deserves.”