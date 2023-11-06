In the colder months of the year, indoor air tends to be warmer and more humid resulting in more moisture in the air compared to outside.

When the warmer indoor air meets the cold windows, it can cause condensation to form on the glass.

Lots of condensation can lead to dampness which has the potential to cause mould growth on blinds, walls and ceilings.

Condensation on windows can lead to mould build up on walls and ceilings (Image: Getty Images)

8 ways to reduce window condensation and prevent mould growth

Glass specialists at Me and My Glass have offered tips to help you out.

Wipe windows with paper towels

Before the moisture soaks into the walls, wipe the condensation off with paper towels and dab it across the window sill.

If you have blinds, you’ll want to wipe those too to prevent mould growth.

Keep your windows open

While keeping your windows open on cold autumnal days isn’t the most tempting, it can help give your room more ventilation and reduce humidity levels indoors.

It can also help prevent the growth of mould as the amount of moisture in the air is reduced.

Use a dehumidifier

Investing in a dehumidifier can help eliminate the problem of excess moisture in the air.

If you place one on a window sill, it can absorb the moisture and prevent the spread from escalating.

Placing a dehumidifier or houseplants on your windowsill can help with excess moisture (Image: Getty Images)

Keep blinds and curtains away from glass

The airflow can be blocked if blinds and curtains are touching the glass, contributing to condensation getting worse.

Turn the heating on in the morning

By putting the heating on for 20 minutes in the morning, the humidity in the room can be controlled.

You should open the windows first to get a healthy airflow in the room and then put the heating on to stop the windows from steaming up.

Add houseplants to your room

Houseplants such as spider plants and orchids are known to help reduce moisture in the air, making condensation more manageable.

For the best results, put them on your windowsill.

Look for window cracks

Condensation can be worse due to tiny cracks in corners so if you notice them, make sure to get them filled before the cold weather arrives.

Call in the professionals

If you’ve found serious mould growth on walls or ceilings that’s resulted from the condensation, you might need to call in the professionals as it could be due to external issues in the building making it worse.