New start-up Hawkstone Commercials has been shortlisted for Best Place to Work 2023, Young Entrepreneur 2023 for co-director Oliver Lewis and SME Business of the Year 2023.

Now in its sixth year, the South Wales Argus Business Awards, held in association with the University of South Wales, celebrates the achievements of the best business from across Gwent. The awards are being held at the University of South Wales' Newport Campus on November 16.

Oliver Lewis, co-director of Hawkstone Commercials, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been nominated for three awards. What makes these nominations so special, is to have been nominated by the South Wales Argus.

"The South Wales Argus is a true figurehead of our communities and champions Wales and Welsh business. As an organisation we are very much looking forward to meeting the other nominees and the South Wales Argus team at the awards ceremony in November.

Paul Ricketts, co-director, said: “The last 18 months has been an incredible roller coaster of emotions for us.

"We started as a team of two from a kitchen table, but have quickly grown to a team of 20, with a turnover of £15 million.

"Our goal for 2024 is hit £30 million in turnover and take our headcount to 30.

“We are still coming to terms with how quickly we have grown and what they potential is for us in the coming years.”

* The categories this year are: Business of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales; Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Local IQ; Business Person of the Year; Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Newport Transport; Lifetime Achievement Award; Best Place to Work Award, sponsored by Cintec; Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Parker and Co; Large Business of the Year; Micro Business of the Year; SME Business of the Year; Start Up Business of the Year, sponsored by Torfaen County Borough Council; High Street Business of the Year; Diversity and Inclusivity Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society; Customer Service Award; B2B Business of the Year; and Sole Trader of the Year.

There are still opportunities for sponsorship of the awards, which are now in their sixth year. For more information contact head of events Cathy Parson on 07977 967777 or email her at catherine.parsons@localiq.co.uk.