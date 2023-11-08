In a few weeks, if people haven’t already, it will be time to get the festive decorations down from the attic and put on that Christmas music as we prepare for the big day.

We have compiled a list of the top five Christmas markets to visit across the Vale of Glamorgan.

Vale Makers Market - Cowbridge

This market holds events throughout the year, with some lovely gifts made by local craftspeople available.

They will have festive gifts available at the Christmas Market on December 2 from 10 am until 4pm at the Vale Makers market.

Cowbridge Town Hall. Picture: Google (Image: Google)Where: Cowbridge Town Hall, Town Hall Square, High St, Cowbridge CF71 7DD

Christmas Market and light switch-on Barry

As well as a Christmas market there will also be a light switch-on, on Saturday, November 24,on Holton Road.

At King Square in Barry, there will be a market filled with gifts, food and drinks between 10am and 5pm.

Christmas Markets and light switch on. Picture: Google (Image: Google)There will also be local crafters and retailers, as well as Santa and his Grotto and a small fun fair ride for children.

Where: Holton Road, Barry

Christmas Market at Barry waterfront

At Barry Waterfront behind the Pumphouse, there will be a Christmas market with over 50 stalls between 11am and 7pm.

Live music and guests will be there, along with mulled wine and Christmas cocktails.

Christmas Market at the waterfront behind the pumphouse. Picture: Google (Image: Google)Where: The Pumphouse, North Dock, Barry, CF62 5QN

Christmas Good Market - Barry

The Goodsheds in Barry will host two Christmas markets, one on November 12 - 13 and December 3 - 4.

The events will have local makers, crafters, artisan bakers, creators and artists. It will take place between 9am and 1pm.

Goodsheds in Barry will host Christmas Market this weekend and again in December (Image: Google)Where: Goodsheds, Hood Road, Barry, CF62 5QU

Christmas Fayre - St Donats

At St Donats Castle on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 with over 60 stalls spread across the grand ground-floor castle rooms, St Donats Arts Centre and exterior gardens.

Christmas Fayre at St Donats Castle. Picture: Google (Image: Google)The event will include designer crafts, and street food exhibitors, with a number of stalls to find the perfect Christmas gift.

Where: St Donats Castle, St Donats, Llantwit Major CF61 1WF