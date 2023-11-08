WITH Bonfire Night gone it is now time to look ahead to the next festive event that is Christmas.
In a few weeks, if people haven’t already, it will be time to get the festive decorations down from the attic and put on that Christmas music as we prepare for the big day.
We have compiled a list of the top five Christmas markets to visit across the Vale of Glamorgan.
Vale Makers Market - Cowbridge
This market holds events throughout the year, with some lovely gifts made by local craftspeople available.
They will have festive gifts available at the Christmas Market on December 2 from 10 am until 4pm at the Vale Makers market.
Where: Cowbridge Town Hall, Town Hall Square, High St, Cowbridge CF71 7DD
Christmas Market and light switch-on Barry
As well as a Christmas market there will also be a light switch-on, on Saturday, November 24,on Holton Road.
At King Square in Barry, there will be a market filled with gifts, food and drinks between 10am and 5pm.
There will also be local crafters and retailers, as well as Santa and his Grotto and a small fun fair ride for children.
Where: Holton Road, Barry
Christmas Market at Barry waterfront
At Barry Waterfront behind the Pumphouse, there will be a Christmas market with over 50 stalls between 11am and 7pm.
Live music and guests will be there, along with mulled wine and Christmas cocktails.
Where: The Pumphouse, North Dock, Barry, CF62 5QN
Christmas Good Market - Barry
The Goodsheds in Barry will host two Christmas markets, one on November 12 - 13 and December 3 - 4.
The events will have local makers, crafters, artisan bakers, creators and artists. It will take place between 9am and 1pm.
Where: Goodsheds, Hood Road, Barry, CF62 5QU
Christmas Fayre - St Donats
At St Donats Castle on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 with over 60 stalls spread across the grand ground-floor castle rooms, St Donats Arts Centre and exterior gardens.
The event will include designer crafts, and street food exhibitors, with a number of stalls to find the perfect Christmas gift.
Where: St Donats Castle, St Donats, Llantwit Major CF61 1WF
