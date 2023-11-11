In a few weeks, if people haven’t already, it will be time to get the festive decorations down from the attic and put on that Christmas music as we prepare for the big day.

We have compiled a list of the top four Christmas markets to visit across the Vale of Glamorgan.

Vale Makers Market - Cowbridge

This market holds events throughout the year, with some lovely gifts made by local craftspeople available.

They will have festive gifts available at the Christmas Market on December 2 from 10 am until 4pm at the Vale Makers market.

Cowbridge Town Hall. Picture: Google (Image: Google)Where: Cowbridge Town Hall, Town Hall Square, High St, Cowbridge CF71 7DD

Christmas Market and light switch-on Barry

Barry Town Council and The Vale of Glamorgan Council announced a Christmas light switch-on at Kings Square on November 24.

As well as the light switch on there will be a Christmas market, filled with goods, and gift ideas.

On Sunday, November 25 the Christmas Market will return with a 4 pm showing on Elf in Central Park.

Christmas Markets and light switch on. Picture: Google (Image: Google)There will also be local crafters and retailers, as well as Santa and his Grotto and a small fun fair ride for children.

Where: Holton Road and Kings Square, Barry

Christmas Festival - Barry

96 events are hosting a Christmas Festival at the Former Train at Hood Road Car Park on December 16 and December 17.

From 3 pm until 7 pm there will be over 50 stalls, from crafts to treats along with the Barry Male Voice Choir on Sunday evening.

Christmas market at Hood Road car park (Image: Google)

Christmas Fayre - St Donats

At St Donats Castle on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 with over 60 stalls spread across the grand ground-floor castle rooms, St Donats Arts Centre and exterior gardens.

Christmas Fayre at St Donats Castle. Picture: Google (Image: Google)The event will include designer crafts, and street food exhibitors, with a number of stalls to find the perfect Christmas gift.

Where: St Donats Castle, St Donats, Llantwit Major CF61 1WF