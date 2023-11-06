Established in 1996 and based in Newport, Paul White Ironmongery, Doors, and Fixings, is a renowned specialist door manufacturer with a strong reputation for precision and quality.

The business is based on Langland Way, Newport, just a short distance away from Premier Forest’s head office and employs 22 staff.

PWIDF is known locally and nationally for its craftsmanship in manufacturing fully compliant, precision fit fire doors – a growing market. The company also distributes a range of accompanying ironmongery, such as hinges and locks, further enhancing the security and functionality of its products, as well as providing a solutions-based design service for its clients.

Terry Edgell, co-founder and CEO of Premier Forest Products, said: “The acquisition of PWIDF is the perfect fit for Premier Forest Products as we continue to expand our presence in the contract joinery sector, particularly in South Wales, and the team’s bespoke fire door offering fits seamlessly alongside our existing timber-based fire protection products.

"We are confident that this partnership will drive our business forward and close a gap in our current range, further enhancing the product range available to customers.

“All 22 PWIDF employees will be retained, ensuring a smooth transition and preserving the expertise and craftsmanship that have made the company successful.

"These dedicated professionals will play a vital role in driving the business forward and contributing to its continued success.”

Paul White, founder of PWIDF and member of the Guild of Architectural Ironmongers, said: “I’m extremely proud of the niche we have carved in the highly specialised door market and look forward to growing even further as part of Premier Forest in our new chapter."

The deal was structured and completed with the support of Acuity Law providing legal counsel, Gambit Corporate Finance who supported the Premier Forest team throughout the deal process, and Kilsby Williams accountants, who conducted financial due diligence.