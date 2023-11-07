The launch event takes place from noon on Saturday, November 25, when a festive Christmas market, free face painting and craft activities take place in Gwent Square, with other activities such as free gift wrapping, available in the Market Village.

During the afternoon there will be amazing entertainment from special guests, ‘The Voice of Tom Jones’ and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Travis George. Miss Newport 2023, Lydia Evans, will also be joining the fun.

Other musical entertainment will come from Piping Hot (Cwmbran), Nant Celyn Primary School and Sŵn y Gân Choir, while the students of SL Dance Academy will also take to the stage.

Getting into the Christmas spirit, tenants including Clogau, The Perfume Shop, F.Hinds, Coffee#1, My Healing Hands, Plump Cakes Retro Tea Room and Coffi Kitoko have all donated prizes to the centre's online Christmas raffle.

At 4.30pm there will be a spectacular Christmas parade to countdown to 5pm, when the lights are switched on, heralding the ‘official’ start of the festive season.

A special Christmas market is to take place on the same day in Gwent Square where shoppers will be able to pick up gifts, food and drinks, including churros, Belgian hot chocolate and continental pastries, cheeses, and artisan burgers.

Gwent Square will benefit from additional Christmas huts from Monday, November 27, with features including an ice bar and bratwurst stall. The Christmas market will be available until January 2024.

Santa’s Grotto also opens at Cwmbran Centre on Friday, November 24, giving youngsters the chance to tell Father Christmas what is on their wish list for this year. Entry costs £5.00 and includes a gift. To book your child’s place, please visit here.

Shoppers wishing to have their gifts wrapped should head to Marketplace when there will be free wrapping available on Wednesdays and Thursdays from November 29 and 30, between 3pm-5:30pm, and on Saturday, December 9 and 16 from 11am-4pm.

Late-night shopping will also be on offer this year on Wednesdays and Thursdays from November 29 until 7pm at selected retailers.

Cwmbran Centre manager, Tony Wilkes said: "The festive lights switch-on is always eagerly anticipated and we’re pleased to have so many great local acts join us for this year. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone for these fun-packed few weeks as we prepare for Christmas.

“The on-site team have all worked tirelessly in making this year's event a magical occasion for all our shoppers. We would also like to thank all our tenants for their commitments as we work under one partnership.”

Cwmbran Centre, which has more than 19 million visitors a year, has 180 retail units over 740,000 sq ft and is anchored by Asda and Primark, with other big brands including JD Sports, River Island and the new Dunelm, which opened on Tuesday, October 31.